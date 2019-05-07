The Jobs With The Biggest Salary Increases

The job with the BIGGEST salary increase in the past year is...

May 7, 2019
Courtney & Company

The job with the biggest salary increase in the past year is BARTENDER.  The average salary jumped 9.6% in the past year.  Now, granted, that's an increase in median salary from $32,225 to $35,309, but it's still a huge jump.

Some other jobs that saw jumps in the past year are bank tellers . . . truck drivers . . . cashiers . . . security officers . . . and web developers. 

