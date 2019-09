Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon Wedding Registry

Jennifer Lawrence just shared her Amazon wedding registry. It inlcudes things like...

- A Sagaform Wine Carafe With Oak Stopper for $35

- A Zinus Becky Farmhouse Kitchen Cart for $140

- A Novogratz 3-Piece Poolside Heidi Outdoor Bistro Set for $150

- A YETI Tundra 45 Cooler for $450

- A Gravity Blanket for $250

- A Homesick Ultrasonic Aroma Oil Diffuser for $63

Click Here to see more.