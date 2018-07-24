It's National Tequila Day . . . Will You Have a Margarita Today?

July 24, 2018
tequila

Today is National Tequila Day, which seems like a dangerous fake holiday for a Tuesday.  Is tomorrow National I Have Terrible Regrets About Last Night Day?  Or National You're Fired Day?

Anyway, here are some results from a new survey about margaritas in honor of National Tequila Day.  Check 'em out . . .

 

1.  76% of Americans say they like margaritas.  Only 1% of people say they've never ordered one because they hate tequila.

2.  67% of people prefer a frozen margarita over one on the rocks . . . but there are 3% of people who say they'll JUDGE you if you order one that's frozen.

3.  24% of people have trouble only drinking one.

4.  26% of people always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% of people never do.

5.  And finally, only 4% of people say they've never tried one. 

