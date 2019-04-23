Ironing Survey

A recent survey found ironing is the household chore people HATE the most. Only 16% of people said they enjoy doing it.

But apparently the people who do like it REALLY like it. Because they're out there ironing stuff most of us never would. Here's a quick rundown of different things, and how many people iron them . . .

62% of people iron dress shirts . . . 52% iron t-shirts . . . 42% iron their jeans . . . 35% iron dresses . . . 30% iron their pillow cases . . .

27% iron their tablecloths . . . 20% iron their sheets . . . 17% iron their kitchen towels . . . 16% iron their pajamas . . . 8% iron their workout clothes . . .

6% iron bathrobes . . . 5% iron their UNDERWEAR . . . and 3% iron their socks.

The survey also found 77% of women do at least some occasional ironing, compared to 56% of men.

