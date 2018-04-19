(Dreamstime)

Innocent Questions That Crush You Inside

What innocent question has someone asked you that secretly crushed you a little inside?

April 19, 2018
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company
Categories: 
Features

There's a discussion on Reddit right now where people are sharing the innocent questions that someone asked that secretly CRUSHED them a little inside.

Here are some of the best ones...

 "When are you due?" . . . when the woman wasn't pregnant.

 "Do you have any friends besides us?"

 "Are you sick?  You look sick" . . . when the person was NOT sick.

"First day on the job?" . . . when the person had been doing it for 10 years.

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
innocent
questions
crushed
little
inside
Courtney & Company
READ MORE READ LESS