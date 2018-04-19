Innocent Questions That Crush You Inside
What innocent question has someone asked you that secretly crushed you a little inside?
April 19, 2018
There's a discussion on Reddit right now where people are sharing the innocent questions that someone asked that secretly CRUSHED them a little inside.
Here are some of the best ones...
"When are you due?" . . . when the woman wasn't pregnant.
"Do you have any friends besides us?"
"Are you sick? You look sick" . . . when the person was NOT sick.
"First day on the job?" . . . when the person had been doing it for 10 years.
