Innocent Questions That Crush You Inside

There's a discussion on Reddit right now where people are sharing the innocent questions that someone asked that secretly CRUSHED them a little inside.

Here are some of the best ones...

"When are you due?" . . . when the woman wasn't pregnant.

"Do you have any friends besides us?"

"Are you sick? You look sick" . . . when the person was NOT sick.

"First day on the job?" . . . when the person had been doing it for 10 years.

Click Here to see more.