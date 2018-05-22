The Ideal Number Of People To Be Stuck In An Elevator With
What's the ideal number of people to be stuck in an elevator with?
May 22, 2018
This is one of those questions that didn't need to be asked, but it demands a conversation. If you got stuck in an elevator, what's the ideal number of people you'd want in there with you?
25% would want to be ALONE, so it definitely wouldn't be cramped.
31% said one other person.
And 30% said a small group would be best, so like 2 or 3 people.
1% of people, who definitely aren't claustrophobic, said they'd want the elevator to be PACKED.
The remaining 13% of people in the survey said they weren't sure what the ideal number would be.
