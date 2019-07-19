How To Survive A Heat Wave

There's a massive heat wave hitting the country this weekend, so here are seven safety tips from the Red Cross on what you should do to be ready...

1. Have a plan for if the power goes out. Power outages are common during heat waves so have a plan for wherever you might be, like home, work, or school. The Red Cross website has a good breakdown on how to prepare for a power outage.

2. If you don't have air conditioning, have a list of places you can go to for relief during the hottest part of the day, places like Starbucks, a library, or a mall.

3. Never leave kids or pets alone in a car. And check on your kids and animals frequently to make sure they're not suffering from the heat and have plenty of water.

4. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty. And avoid caffeine or alcohol.

5. Eat smaller meals more often instead of two or three big meals.

6. If you have to work outdoors, take lots of breaks or use a buddy system.

7. Check on family, friends, and neighbors who don't have air conditioning or live alone.

