How Much We Would Pay For A Perfect Night Of Sleep

How much would you pay for a PERFECT night of sleep?

December 20, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Evgenyatamanenko/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

How much would you pay for a perfect night of sleep?  According to a new survey, the average answer is $290.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
how
Much
pay
perfect
night
sleep