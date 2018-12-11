How Modern Technology Really Saves Time

According to a new study, all of the technology we have is actually saving us two full weeks a year. So that will add up to almost two-and-a-half years in your lifetime. Here are 10 of the things that save us the most time...

1. Online banking.

2. Email.

3. Microwaves.

4. Online shopping.

5. Cell phones.

6. The TV remote.

7. Laptops.

8. Self checkout.

9. Frozen meals.

10. GPS.

