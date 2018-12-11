How Modern Technology Really Saves Time
How much TIME does modern technology really save us?
December 11, 2018
According to a new study, all of the technology we have is actually saving us two full weeks a year. So that will add up to almost two-and-a-half years in your lifetime. Here are 10 of the things that save us the most time...
1. Online banking.
2. Email.
3. Microwaves.
4. Online shopping.
5. Cell phones.
6. The TV remote.
7. Laptops.
8. Self checkout.
9. Frozen meals.
10. GPS.
