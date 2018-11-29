How Long It Takes To Pick Out Christmas Gifts For Family And Friends

A new survey found our significant other is the hardest person to buy presents for around the holidays. And dad is second.

We spend the most amount of TIME searching for the perfect gift for our kids though. And the person we spend the least amount of time on is our boss.

Here are all the people you might be buying gifts for this year, and the average amount of time we spend shopping for them...

1. Your kids . . . 2 hours and 57 minutes. That includes any time you spend searching online, walking around the mall, or both.

2. Your significant other . . . 2 hours and 44 minutes.

3. Your mom . . . 1 hour and 47 minutes.

4. Your dad . . . 1 hour and 28 minutes. So, 19 minutes less than Mom.

5. Your best friend . . . 1 hour and 13 minutes.

6. Your sister . . . 1 hour and 12 minutes.

7. Your in-laws . . . 1 hour and 3 minutes.

8. Your brother . . . 58 minutes.

9. A niece or nephew . . . 58 minutes.

10. Grandma . . . 49 minutes.

11. Grandpa . . . 45 minutes.

12. A godchild . . . 42 minutes.

13. A cousin . . . 40 minutes.

14. An aunt or uncle . . . just under 40 minutes.

15. One of your kid's friends . . . 39 minutes.

16. A godparent . . . 34 minutes.

17. Your boss . . . just 32 minutes.

Click Here to see more.