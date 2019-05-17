The Hottest Men In Counrty Music

Taste of Country did a list of the "10 Hottest Country Men of 2019." It's not a "Sexiest Man Alive" thing. It's male country artists whose careers have been on fire over the past year.

Here's the list:

1. Luke Combs - His first five songs went to Number One.

2. Dan + Shay - Nice showing at the ACMs.

3. Kane Brown - From opening act to headliner, in a hurry.

4. Brett Young - Solid year. But by law, we have to mention his blue eyes.

5. Jimmie Allen - Used his "American Idol" rejection as motivation.

6. Thomas Rhett - Has he reached superstar status? Survey says, yes!

7. Morgan Wallen - "The Voice" jumpstarted his career.

8. Chase Rice - Put in the time, and was finally rewarded with his first #1 song.

9. Riley Green - The best thing to come from "Redneck Island"?

10. Laine Hardy - He could be the next "American Idol" this Sunday!

