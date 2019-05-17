The Hottest Men In Counrty Music

Here are the MALE stars in country music that have been "on fire" this year.

May 17, 2019
Courtney & Company

Taste of Country did a list of the "10 Hottest Country Men of 2019."  It's not a "Sexiest Man Alive" thing.  It's male country artists whose careers have been on fire over the past year.

Here's the list:

1.  Luke Combs - His first five songs went to Number One.

2.  Dan + Shay - Nice showing at the ACMs.

3.  Kane Brown - From opening act to headliner, in a hurry.

4.  Brett Young - Solid year.  But by law, we have to mention his blue eyes.

5.  Jimmie Allen - Used his "American Idol" rejection as motivation.

6.  Thomas Rhett - Has he reached superstar status?  Survey says, yes!

7.  Morgan Wallen - "The Voice" jumpstarted his career.

8.  Chase Rice - Put in the time, and was finally rewarded with his first #1 song.

9.  Riley Green - The best thing to come from "Redneck Island"?

10.  Laine Hardy - He could be the next "American Idol" this Sunday!

