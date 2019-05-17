The Hottest Men In Counrty Music
Here are the MALE stars in country music that have been "on fire" this year.
Taste of Country did a list of the "10 Hottest Country Men of 2019." It's not a "Sexiest Man Alive" thing. It's male country artists whose careers have been on fire over the past year.
Here's the list:
1. Luke Combs - His first five songs went to Number One.
2. Dan + Shay - Nice showing at the ACMs.
3. Kane Brown - From opening act to headliner, in a hurry.
4. Brett Young - Solid year. But by law, we have to mention his blue eyes.
5. Jimmie Allen - Used his "American Idol" rejection as motivation.
6. Thomas Rhett - Has he reached superstar status? Survey says, yes!
7. Morgan Wallen - "The Voice" jumpstarted his career.
8. Chase Rice - Put in the time, and was finally rewarded with his first #1 song.
9. Riley Green - The best thing to come from "Redneck Island"?
10. Laine Hardy - He could be the next "American Idol" this Sunday!
