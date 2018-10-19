The Horror Movie Each State Is Obsessed With

A website called Streaming Observer calculated which horror movie each state is obsessed with, compared to other states.

"Silence of the Lambs" was the clear winner, taking SIX states: Massachusetts, Minnesota, MISSOURI, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The horror comedy "Shaun of the Dead" carried FOUR states: Kansas, Nevada, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"The Exorcist" carried two states, Hawaii and Vermont, plus Washington, D.C. Of course, D.C. makes sense, since the movie is set in Georgetown. Speaking of hometown favorites, Texas favored "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", and Maryland went with "The Blair Witch Project".

"Halloween" came in at #1 in Alabama and North Carolina. Several other movies were also popular in two states, like "The Birds", "This Is the End", "Get Out", "Evil Dead 2", and "Drag Me to Hell".

And some of the newer, lesser-known flicks that managed to grab a single state included "House of the Devil" in ILLINOIS, "The Babadook", "The Witch", "The Loved Ones", "The Love Witch".

