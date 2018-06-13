The Home Repairs We Put Off

According to a new survey, the average home needs NINE different repairs right now. And a third of people have been putting off at least one of them for over a year at this point. Here are the 10 we're most likely to put off...

1. Painting.

2. Remodeling the bathroom.

3. Installing new carpet.

4. Landscaping projects.

5. Remodeling the kitchen.

6. Fixing the drywall.

7. Fixing or replacing a door.

8. Fixing or replacing a window.

9. Floor repairs.

10. Roof repairs.

