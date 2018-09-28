“Hocus Pocus” Cast to Reunite for 25th Anniversary Special

The original cast of Hocus Pocus is reuniting for a 25th anniversary special airing as part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming block next month.

According to E!, the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash will feature interviews with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and director Kenny Ortega. The event will also include a costume contest judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne and drag queen Lady Bunny serving as the resident DJ. It’s unclear if Bette Midler, who portrayed Winifred Sanderson in the film, will appear. The special will air on October 20, between a double feature of the ”Pop'n Knowledge" edition of the movie. That will include a mix of trivia, observations and commentary around key moments and quotes in the movie.