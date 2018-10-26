The Highest Paid TV Actresses

"Forbes" has a list of the '10 Highest Paid TV Actresses,' and for the SEVENTH year in a row, SOFIA VERGARA from "Modern Family" is #1.

She made $42.5 million over the past year, but not all of that was from her TV salary. She has a bunch of endorsements and licensing deals, which are included in the "Forbes" data. Here's the Top 10:

1. Sofia Vergara, $42.5 million, "Modern Family"

2. Kaley Cuoco, $24.5 million, "The Big Bang Theory"

3. Ellen Pompeo, $23.5 million, "Grey's Anatomy"

4. Mariska Hargitay, $13 million, "Law & Order: SVU"

5. Julie Bowen, $12.5 million, "Modern Family"

6. A tie between Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, both with $12 million, and both from "The Big Bang Theory"

8. Kerry Washington, $11 million, "Scandal". The show ended last spring.

9. Claire Danes, $9 million, "Homeland"

10. Pauley Perrette, $8.5 million, "NCIS". She's not on the show anymore, so this money was from her paychecks from last season.

