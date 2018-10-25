The Highest Paid TV Actors

"Forbes" has a list of the '10 Highest Paid TV Actors,' and not surprisingly, the list is loaded with the male stars of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Modern Family". In fact, they make up eight of the 10. Here's the list:

1. Jim Parsons, $26.5 million, "The Big Bang Theory"

2. Johnny Galecki, $25 million, "The Big Bang Theory"

3. A tie between Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, both with $23.5 million, and both from "The Big Bang Theory"

5. Mark Harmon, $19 million, "NCIS"

6. Ed O'Neill, $14 million, "Modern Family"

7. Eric Stonestreet, $13.5 million, "Modern Family"

8. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, $13 million, "Modern Family"

9. Ty Burrell, $12 million, "Modern Family"

10. Andrew Lincoln, $11 million, "The Walking Dead".

