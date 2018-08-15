Forbes.com has released their annual list of 'The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars,' and this year, Luke Bryan is #1, pulling in $52 million.

They based it on things like: Touring numbers, record sales, endorsements, and outside business ventures.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Luke Bryan, $52 million

2. Garth Brooks, $45.5 million

3. Kenny Chesney, $37 million

4. Zac Brown Band, $31 million

5. Blake Shelton, $28 million

6. Florida Georgia Line, $27 million

7. Jason Aldean, $23 million

8. Toby Keith, $22 million

9. Brad Paisley, $20 million

10. Dolly Parton, $19 million

