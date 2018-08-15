The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars

Luke Bryan tops the list of the "Highest-Paid Country Music Stars"

August 15, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Forbes.com has released their annual list of 'The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars,' and this year, Luke Bryan is #1, pulling in $52 million.  

They based it on things like:  Touring numbers, record sales, endorsements, and outside business ventures.

Here's the Top 10:

1.  Luke Bryan, $52 million

2.  Garth Brooks, $45.5 million

3.  Kenny Chesney, $37 million

4.  Zac Brown Band, $31 million

5.  Blake Shelton, $28 million

6.  Florida Georgia Line, $27 million

7.  Jason Aldean, $23 million

8.  Toby Keith, $22 million

9.  Brad Paisley, $20 million

10.  Dolly Parton, $19 million

