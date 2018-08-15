The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars
Luke Bryan tops the list of the "Highest-Paid Country Music Stars"
August 15, 2018
Forbes.com has released their annual list of 'The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars,' and this year, Luke Bryan is #1, pulling in $52 million.
They based it on things like: Touring numbers, record sales, endorsements, and outside business ventures.
Here's the Top 10:
1. Luke Bryan, $52 million
2. Garth Brooks, $45.5 million
3. Kenny Chesney, $37 million
4. Zac Brown Band, $31 million
5. Blake Shelton, $28 million
6. Florida Georgia Line, $27 million
7. Jason Aldean, $23 million
8. Toby Keith, $22 million
9. Brad Paisley, $20 million
10. Dolly Parton, $19 million
