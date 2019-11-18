The Highest-Earning Country Stars of 2019

Forbes dropped their list of the highest-earning country stars. This is not total worth. It's pretax earnings from June 1st of 2018, to this past June 1st.

They included all income sources. Things like music sales, tours, hosting TV shows, clothing lines, and liquor brands.

Here's the Top 10, along with their earnings:

1. Luke Bryan, $42.5 million.

2: Zac Brown Band, $38.5 million.

3. Keith Urban, $35 million

4. Blake Shelton, $32 million

5. Kenny Chesney, $31 million

6. Eric Church, $30 million

7. Shania Twain, $29 million

8. Florida Georgia Line, $26 million

9. Garth Brooks, $24 million

10. Jason Aldean, $23.5 million

