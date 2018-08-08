HGTV Buys "Brady Bunch" House

So, HGTV was the "mystery studi" that bought the house from "The Brady Bunch".

August 8, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

HGTV was the mysterious 'Hollywood studio' that outbid LANCE BASS for the "Brady Bunch" house.  They're going to "restore it to its 1970s glory" on a future show.  There's no word how much they paid.  Lance is an HGTV fan, so he admitted he was a little less mad knowing that they got it.

 

Tags: 
Y98
HGTV
buys
brady bunch
house
Courtney & Company