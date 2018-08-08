HGTV Buys "Brady Bunch" House

HGTV was the mysterious 'Hollywood studio' that outbid LANCE BASS for the "Brady Bunch" house. They're going to "restore it to its 1970s glory" on a future show. There's no word how much they paid. Lance is an HGTV fan, so he admitted he was a little less mad knowing that they got it.

HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again. -- — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 7, 2018