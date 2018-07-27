Here Are the Least-Healthy New Restaurant Meals in 2018
You may want to jump on the treadmill just after reading this list.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest just put out their annual report on the LEAST-HEALTHY new meals at chain restaurants.
Here are some highlights, pretty much all of which contain an entire day's worth of calories . . .
1. Cheesecake Factory's breakfast burrito . . . 2,730 calories.
2. AMC Theaters' soft pretzel . . . 1,920 calories.
3. Chili's honey chipotle chicken crispers on waffles . . . 2,510 calories.
4. Uno Pizzeria & Grill's deep dish buffalo chicken mac and cheese . . . 2,320 calories.
5. Cheesecake Factory's pizza that uses fried chicken instead of a crust . . . 1,870 calories.
6. Shake Shack's roadside double cheeseburger with fries and a shake . . . 2,240 calories.
After reading it... are you still hungry?!