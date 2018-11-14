The Health Benefits Of Falling In Love

A new study found some new ways that falling in love is GREAT for your health.

November 14, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Antonio Guillem/Dreamstime.com)

Researchers found that when you fall in love, it's the result of TWELVE different parts of your brain working together.  And with that much of your brain involved, it's going to be releasing lots of good chemicals, which leads to these results...

1.  Less anxiety.

2.  Lower blood pressure.

3.  A better immune system and ability to fight off infections.

4.  A higher pain threshold.

5.  And milder allergic reactions. 

