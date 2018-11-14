The Health Benefits Of Falling In Love

Researchers found that when you fall in love, it's the result of TWELVE different parts of your brain working together. And with that much of your brain involved, it's going to be releasing lots of good chemicals, which leads to these results...

1. Less anxiety.

2. Lower blood pressure.

3. A better immune system and ability to fight off infections.

4. A higher pain threshold.

5. And milder allergic reactions.

