The Hardest Things About Starting Your Own Business
500 business owners were asked what the hardest part of starting your own business is.
April 19, 2018
Here are the top ten answers...
1. It's harder to take time off. A lot of people assume it's easier, since you don't have a boss. But that's not usually the case. Especially early on.
2. Long hours. You're not just 9 to 5 anymore.
3. Not having as much disposable income. At least at first.
4. It's harder to have a good work-life balance.
5. Working on the weekends.
6. Getting customers.
7. Dealing with all the boring admin stuff.
8. Making a name for yourself. In other words, marketing.
9. It's harder to completely switch out of work mode.
10. Less time with your family.
