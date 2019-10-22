The Hardest-Rocking States

A new study set out to determine which U.S. state ROCKS the hardest, and the result might surprise you.

Because it's North Dakota followed by South Dakota??!!

Vivid Seats conducted the study, and they ranked the states by comparing the population of each one to the number of hard rock and metal concerts that take place there each year.

The rest of the Top Five are: Utah, Nevada, and Idaho.

Illinois came in at number 6, and Missouri is number 15.

The Dakotas are two of the five least-populated states. Utah, Nevada, and Idaho are also in the bottom half, population-wise.

Perhaps not surprisingly, California hosts the most rock and metal shows overall, followed by Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio which is the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Click Here to see more.