A new study found the happiest states in America.

The happiest states are Minnesota . . . South Dakota . . . Colorado . . . Utah . . . North Dakota . . . Wisconsin . . . Nebraska . . .Iowa . . . New Hampshire . . . and Montana.

The ten UNHAPPIEST states, according to the study, are Louisiana . . . Rhode Island . . . West Virginia . . . Alabama . . . Mississippi . . . Kentucky . . . Arkansas . . . Tennessee . . . Nevada . . . and Georgia.

Illinois and Missouri are right in the middle at 24 and 25 on the list.

