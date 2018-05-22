The Happiest Bra Sizes

Which bra size makes women the happiest?

May 22, 2018
Courtney & Company

Features

A new survey found the bra sizes that make women the happiest...

1.  C-cup, 39% of women with them love or like them.

2.  D and double D, 37%.

3.  A and double A, 34%.

4.  E, 29%.

5.  B, 27%.

The survey also found women with more EXTREME sizes were the most likely to say their breasts influenced their personality.

7% of women with E cups and 25% with A or double A cups say their boobs are a part of their personality which are higher numbers than any women with breast sizes in between. 

Courtney & Company