The Happiest Bra Sizes
Which bra size makes women the happiest?
May 22, 2018
A new survey found the bra sizes that make women the happiest...
1. C-cup, 39% of women with them love or like them.
2. D and double D, 37%.
3. A and double A, 34%.
4. E, 29%.
5. B, 27%.
The survey also found women with more EXTREME sizes were the most likely to say their breasts influenced their personality.
7% of women with E cups and 25% with A or double A cups say their boobs are a part of their personality which are higher numbers than any women with breast sizes in between.
