The Greatest Songs Of The Century So Far
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Crazy In Love" tops a list of the Greatest Songs of the Century So Far.
June 29, 2018
"Rolling Stone" decided to rank the 100 Greatest Songs of the Century So Far.
Here's their Top 10...
1. "Crazy in Love", Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
2. "Paper Planes", M.I.A.
3. "Seven Nation Army", The White Stripes
4. "Hey Ya!", Outkast
5. "99 Problems", Jay-Z
6. "Maps", Yeah Yeah Yeahs
7. "Runaway", Kanye West featuring Pusha T
8. "Rolling in the Deep", Adele
9. "Royals", Lorde
10. "Last Nite", The Strokes
