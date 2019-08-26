The Greatest Country Songs Of All Time

"The Tennessean" set themselves up with an impossible task: To come up with a definitive list of the 100 greatest country songs of ALL TIME. Here's there Top 10...

1. "Jolene", Dolly Parton

2. "Live Like You Were Dying", Tim McGraw

3. "Stand By Your Man", Tammy Wynette

4. "Whiskey Lullaby", Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss

5. "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)", Alan Jackson

6. "Killin' Time", Clint Black

7. "Springsteen", Eric Church

8. "Tennessee Whiskey", Chris Stapleton

9. "Strawberry Wine", Deanna Carter

10. "Coal Miner's Daughter", Loretta Lynn

Click Here to see more.