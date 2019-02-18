Golden Girls Themed Cruise to Set Sail in 2020

Grab your girls and all aboard the Golden Girls cruise ship!

If you are a fan of the eighties sitcom, you can now enjoy a five-night cruise that departs from Miami before making stops at Key West and Cozumel in February 2020.

Flip Phone Events will host the trip which includes a Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia games, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party," where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for an evening.

Tickets start around $1,000.

Video of Golden Girls - Miami Song

