The "Going To The Movies" Christmas Tradition

A survey of more than 4,500 adults found that 72% of families have an annual Christmas tradition of going to the movies together over the holidays, and the most anticipated movie this year is "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch".

"Mary Poppins Returns" came in at #2 . . . followed by "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", "Aquaman", and "Ralph Breaks the Internet".

("The Grinch", "Fantastic Beasts", and "Ralph Breaks the Internet" are already out, and "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Aquaman" come out the week of December 19th.)

Finally, the survey asked which Christmas movies you have a TRADITION of watching every year.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" was the top answer, followed by "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "A Christmas Story", "Elf", and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation".

