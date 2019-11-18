The Gloomiest Places In America

A new study ranked the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. from the most to least GLOOMY. The rankings are based on the percentage of cloud cover, average hours of daylight, and total number of rainy days.

Seattle was named the gloomiest city in the country. Portland, Oregon came in second.

The rest of the 10 gloomiest cities are: Buffalo, New York . . . Cleveland . . . Pittsburgh . . . Detroit . . . Columbus, Ohio . . . Milwaukee . . . Chicago . . . and Boston.

The five big cities that are the least gloomy are: Phoenix . . . Las Vegas . . . Riverside, California . . . Los Angeles . . . and San Diego.

Click Here to see more.