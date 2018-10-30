The Gift Cards People Want The Most

A new study found the 10 gift cards people want the most, and the 10 they want the least.

The 10 that people want most are: Amazon . . . Visa . . . Walmart . . . American Express . . . iTunes . . . Starbucks . . . Target . . . eBay . . . Google Play . . . and Sephora.

The 10 LEAST popular gift cards are: H&M . . . Michaels . . . Forever 21 . . . American Airlines . . . Old Navy . . . Apple Store . . . Hobby Lobby . . . Shell . . . Cinemark . . . and Cabela's.

