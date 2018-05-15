Fox's Renewals And Cancellations

Fox has renewed "Gotham" for a fifth season, but they also announced that it'll be the LAST one, and it'll be shorter than normal.

They didn't say how many episodes there will be, but they did say the season will focus on Bruce Wayne's transformation into Batman.

The other shows they ARE bringing back include: "9-1-1", "Bob's Burgers", "Empire", "Family Guy", "The Gifted", "Hell's Kitchen", "Lethal Weapon", "MasterChef Junior", "The Orville", "The Resident", "Showtime at the Apollo", "The Simpsons", and "Star".

"9-1-1"was basically a show about Connie Britton answering phones. She only had a one-year contract, and she won't be back. Next season, she'll be replaced by Jennifer Love Hewitt, who will play a new call-center operator.

That's sort of like "Lethal Weapon". They're replacing Clayne Crawford with another character played by Seann William Scott. But in that case, Clayne was dumped for "bad behavior" on the set.

The shows Fox canceled includes: "The Exorcist", "The Last Man on Earth", "Lucifer", "The Mick", "New Girl", "The X-Files", and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", which has since been picked up by NBC.

A Fox suit said they had "no plans" to do anything with "X-Files" at the moment, following the exit of Gillian Anderson.

A few more Fox shows are still in limbo: "American Grit", "The F-Word with Gordon Ramsay", "Ghosted", "LA to Vegas", and "Superhuman".

