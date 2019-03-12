Feeling 65

You've heard people say 50 is the new 40 or even "70 is the new 40." But how much younger do we REALLY feel?

Well, the average American DOES feel younger than they really are. But not by much.

A new study looked at people all over the world to see what type of health issues the average 65-year-old is dealing with. And the average American doesn't fit the profile of a 65-year-old until they're 68-and-a-half. So there's just a three-and-a-half-year divide.

The U.S. ranked 53rd in the world when it comes to feeling younger than you really are. Japan and Switzerland tied for first.

The average person in each of those countries doesn't feel 65 until they're just over 76. The rest of the top five are France, 76 . . . Singapore, 76 . . . and Kuwait, 75.

On the flip side, the average person in Papua New Guinea fits the health profile of a 65-year-old at age FORTY-SIX. The Marshall Islands are next at 51, then Afghanistan at 52 . . . Vanuatu, 53 . . . and the Solomon Islands, 53-and-a-half.

Click Here to see more.