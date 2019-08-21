The Fastest Typers

According to a new survey, 68% of people say they're faster on a computer and 14% say they're faster on a phone. 7% say they're equal, and the rest aren't sure.

But there's a HUGE generational divide here. More than 20% of people under 35 say they're faster on a phone versus just 1% of people over 55.

Young people are 20 TIMES more likely to say they're good at typing on a phone than older people.

Women are also more likely than men to say they're faster on a phone, 17% to 11%.

