A Famous Person Who Died The Year You Were Born

If you've ever wondered what major celebrity died the year you were born, Buzzfeed.com has a list. They only give one celebrity per year, and they don't say how they chose that celeb.

1950: Playwright George Bernard Shaw

1951: Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst

1952: First Lady of Argentina Eva Péron

1953: Hank Williams

1954: Artist Frida Kahlo

1955: Albert Einstein

1956: "Dracula" star Bela Lugosi

1957: Humphrey Bogart

1958: Chemist Rosalind Franklin. Her work led to the discovery of the structure of DNA.

1959: Billie Holiday

1960: Clark Gable

1961: Ernest Hemingway

1962: Marilyn Monroe

1963: Poet Robert Frost

1964: Composer Cole Porter

1965: Nat King Cole

1966: Walt Disney

1967: Poet Langston Hughes

1968: Helen Keller

1969: Judy Garland

1970: Jimi Hendrix

1971: Designer Coco Chanel

1972: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson

1973: Artist Pablo Picasso

1974: Aviator Charles Lindbergh

1975: "Twilight Zone" creator/host Rod Serling

1976: Billionaire Howard Hughes

1977: Elvis Presley

1978: Artist Norman Rockwell

1979: Actress Mary Pickford

1980: Alfred Hitchcock

1981: Bob Marley

1982: Grace Kelly

1983: Playwright Tennessee Williams

1984: Actor Jackie Coogan (He was Uncle Fester on "The Addams Family".)

1985: Actor Orson Welles

1986: Artist Georgia O'Keeffe

1987: Fred Astaire

1988: Roy Orbison

1989: Artist Salvador Dalí

1990: Jim Henson

1991: Dr. Seuss

1992: Actress Marlene Dietrich

1993: Audrey Hepburn

1994: John Candy

1995: Ginger Rogers

1996: Gene Kelly

1997: Jimmy Stewart

1998: Frank Sinatra

1999: Basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain

2000: Alec Guinness

2001: Aaliyah

2002: Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret

2003: Katherine Hepburn

2004: Marlon Brando

2005: Sandra Dee

2006: Don Knotts

2007: Anna Nicole Smith

2008: Heath Ledger

2009: Brittany Murphy

2010: Leslie Nielsen

2011: Apple founder Steve Jobs

