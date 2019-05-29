A Famous Person Who Died The Year You Were Born
If you've ever wondered what major celebrity died the year you were born, Buzzfeed.com has a list. They only give one celebrity per year, and they don't say how they chose that celeb.
1950: Playwright George Bernard Shaw
1951: Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst
1952: First Lady of Argentina Eva Péron
1953: Hank Williams
1954: Artist Frida Kahlo
1955: Albert Einstein
1956: "Dracula" star Bela Lugosi
1957: Humphrey Bogart
1958: Chemist Rosalind Franklin. Her work led to the discovery of the structure of DNA.
1959: Billie Holiday
1960: Clark Gable
1961: Ernest Hemingway
1962: Marilyn Monroe
1963: Poet Robert Frost
1964: Composer Cole Porter
1965: Nat King Cole
1966: Walt Disney
1967: Poet Langston Hughes
1968: Helen Keller
1969: Judy Garland
1970: Jimi Hendrix
1971: Designer Coco Chanel
1972: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson
1973: Artist Pablo Picasso
1974: Aviator Charles Lindbergh
1975: "Twilight Zone" creator/host Rod Serling
1976: Billionaire Howard Hughes
1977: Elvis Presley
1978: Artist Norman Rockwell
1979: Actress Mary Pickford
1980: Alfred Hitchcock
1981: Bob Marley
1982: Grace Kelly
1983: Playwright Tennessee Williams
1984: Actor Jackie Coogan (He was Uncle Fester on "The Addams Family".)
1985: Actor Orson Welles
1986: Artist Georgia O'Keeffe
1987: Fred Astaire
1988: Roy Orbison
1989: Artist Salvador Dalí
1990: Jim Henson
1991: Dr. Seuss
1992: Actress Marlene Dietrich
1993: Audrey Hepburn
1994: John Candy
1995: Ginger Rogers
1996: Gene Kelly
1997: Jimmy Stewart
1998: Frank Sinatra
1999: Basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain
2000: Alec Guinness
2001: Aaliyah
2002: Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret
2003: Katherine Hepburn
2004: Marlon Brando
2005: Sandra Dee
2006: Don Knotts
2007: Anna Nicole Smith
2008: Heath Ledger
2009: Brittany Murphy
2010: Leslie Nielsen
2011: Apple founder Steve Jobs
