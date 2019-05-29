A Famous Person Who Died The Year You Were Born

Here's a celebrity who DIED the year you were born.

May 29, 2019
Courtney & Company

If you've ever wondered what major celebrity died the year you were born, Buzzfeed.com has a list.  They only give one celebrity per year, and they don't say how they chose that celeb.

1950:  Playwright George Bernard Shaw

1951:  Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst

1952:  First Lady of Argentina Eva Péron

1953:  Hank Williams

1954:  Artist Frida Kahlo

1955:  Albert Einstein

1956:  "Dracula" star Bela Lugosi

1957:  Humphrey Bogart

1958:  Chemist Rosalind Franklin.  Her work led to the discovery of the structure of DNA.

1959:  Billie Holiday

1960:  Clark Gable

1961:  Ernest Hemingway

1962:  Marilyn Monroe

1963:  Poet Robert Frost

1964:  Composer Cole Porter

1965:  Nat King Cole

1966:  Walt Disney

1967:  Poet Langston Hughes

1968:  Helen Keller

1969:  Judy Garland

1970:  Jimi Hendrix

1971:  Designer Coco Chanel

1972:  Baseball legend Jackie Robinson

1973:  Artist Pablo Picasso

1974:  Aviator Charles Lindbergh

1975:  "Twilight Zone" creator/host Rod Serling

1976:  Billionaire Howard Hughes

1977:  Elvis Presley

1978:  Artist Norman Rockwell

1979:  Actress Mary Pickford

1980:  Alfred Hitchcock

1981:  Bob Marley

1982:  Grace Kelly

1983:  Playwright Tennessee Williams

1984:  Actor Jackie Coogan  (He was Uncle Fester on "The Addams Family".)

1985:  Actor Orson Welles

1986:  Artist Georgia O'Keeffe

1987:  Fred Astaire

1988:  Roy Orbison

1989:  Artist Salvador Dalí

1990:  Jim Henson

1991:  Dr. Seuss

1992:  Actress Marlene Dietrich

1993:  Audrey Hepburn

1994:  John Candy

1995:  Ginger Rogers

1996:  Gene Kelly

1997:  Jimmy Stewart

1998:  Frank Sinatra

1999:  Basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain

2000:  Alec Guinness

2001:  Aaliyah

2002:  Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret

2003:  Katherine Hepburn

2004:  Marlon Brando

2005:  Sandra Dee

2006:  Don Knotts

2007:  Anna Nicole Smith

2008:  Heath Ledger

2009:  Brittany Murphy

2010:  Leslie Nielsen

2011:  Apple founder Steve Jobs

