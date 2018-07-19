Fake Childhood Memories

Your earliest childhood memories might be FAKE. According to a new study, for about 40% of us, we don't actually remember things from our early childhood, so we've just pieced together fake memories from pictures and stories.

The study also found the most common types of early memories people claim they have.

The top five are: Riding in a stroller . . . being with their family . . . playing with a toy . . . feeling sad . . . and the birth of a sibling.

