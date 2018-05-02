Everyday Terms With Offensive Origins

Here are four everyday terms you probably didn't know had offensive origins . . .

1. "No can do." Today it's a folksy way of saying you can't do something. But in the 1800s, it was a way of making fun of CHINESE people who spoke broken English.

2. "Long time no see." It's basically like the last one, but it was a way of imitating how Native Americans spoke English.

3. "Gypped," as in being cheated out of something. It's offensive to some people because it furthers the stereotype that gypsies are dishonest thieves.

4. "Paddy wagon." The name "Paddy" used to be short for Patrick. And it was also used as a derogatory term for Irish people. It might be connected to police vehicles because police back then were commonly of Irish descent, and most of the criminals were too.

