Entenmann's Chief Donut Officer

Entenmann's is looking for a new "Chief Donut Officer." Now, granted, it's not a REAL executive position, but still... If you get the job, they'll pay you $5,000 and give you a year's supply of donuts.

You can apply by going to ChiefDonutOfficer.com and telling them how you'd, quote, "help spread the love of Entenmann's donuts" and "make [them] better." The applications are due by the end of June.

