Entenmann's Chief Donut Officer

Are you qualified to be Entenmann's new "Chief Donut Officer"?

May 9, 2018
Entenmann's is looking for a new "Chief Donut Officer."  Now, granted, it's not a REAL executive position, but still...  If you get the job, they'll pay you $5,000 and give you a year's supply of donuts.

You can apply by going to ChiefDonutOfficer.com and telling them how you'd, quote, "help spread the love of Entenmann's donuts" and "make [them] better."  The applications are due by the end of June. 

