Entenmann's Chief Donut Officer
Are you qualified to be Entenmann's new "Chief Donut Officer"?
May 9, 2018
Entenmann's is looking for a new "Chief Donut Officer." Now, granted, it's not a REAL executive position, but still... If you get the job, they'll pay you $5,000 and give you a year's supply of donuts.
You can apply by going to ChiefDonutOfficer.com and telling them how you'd, quote, "help spread the love of Entenmann's donuts" and "make [them] better." The applications are due by the end of June.
