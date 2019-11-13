Sir Elton John Is Giving St. Louis An Encore Show Next Year

It sold out in 2018, so Elton John is brining his farewell tour back to St. Louis on July 7, 2020.

November 13, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - One of the best-selling musicians in the world, Elton John is bringing his encore tour back to St. Louis next year. 

The 72-year-old was in St. Louis in 2018 on his farewell tour titled "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" and now he's coming back on July 7, 2020 at the Enterprise Center. 

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved 

Tags: 
Elton John
St. Louis
Tour
tickets
Show
Enterprise Center