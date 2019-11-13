Sir Elton John Is Giving St. Louis An Encore Show Next Year

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - One of the best-selling musicians in the world, Elton John is bringing his encore tour back to St. Louis next year.

The 72-year-old was in St. Louis in 2018 on his farewell tour titled "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" and now he's coming back on July 7, 2020 at the Enterprise Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.

.@eltonofficial has extended the #EltonFarewellTour and added July 7 at Enterprise Center! Don’t miss the chance to see him live. @AmericanExpress Card Members get early access to tickets starting 11/14 thru 11/18. #AmexPresale Terms Apply. Tickets on sale 11/22 at 10a. pic.twitter.com/w42wsP5Pro — Enterprise Center (@Enterprise_Cntr) November 13, 2019

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved