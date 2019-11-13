Earn $1,000 Shopping Local Stores For The Holidays

If you think you can make it through the holidays without buying anything from Amazon or any other huge chain then this could be for you.

The small business website Business.org is looking to hire someone to ONLY shop for presents at small, local stores for the holiday season. And they'll pay the person $1,000 to do it and document it on social media.

If you're interested, you have to apply by the 27th.

Click Here to see more.