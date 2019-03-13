Early Birds Vs. Night Owls

Here's how the average early bird compares to the average night owl, according to a recent survey...

The average early bird gets seven hours of sleep . . . has sex three times a week . . . is more likely to be married . . . more likely to work in an office . . . more likely to be late for work (???) . . . more likely to use Facebook . . . more organized . . . more likely to have a gym membership . . . and more likely to believe in love at first sight.

The average night owl gets six hours of sleep . . . has sex twice a week . . . is less likely to work in an office . . . more likely to use Instagram . . . more likely to say they're sarcastic and a "perfectionist" . . . more likely to sleep with their pets in the bed . . . and more likely to believe in ghosts, for some reason.

The study also found early birds make about 10% more money than night owls do.

