Dumb Lies

What's the DUMBEST lie you've ever told?

June 19, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features

People on Twitter are sharing the dumbest lies they've ever told. 

Here are some of the best ones . . .

1.  "I told a Lyft driver I write 'sci-fi short stories.'  He said 'Whoa, not much of a market for that.  Where do you publish them?'  'Magazines, mostly.'  I felt like I was on fire the whole time."

2.  "I was buying an engagement ring when the sales lady asked if I was a Christian.  I had a feeling that a 'yes' meant a better price.  So I said yes.  Then she wanted to know what church I went to and all sorts of specifics.  20 lies later, I got the deal."

3.  "I said I took the Pepsi challenge and picked Pepsi and won a shirt."

4.  "I told people I was the voice that said 'Zoom zoom' at the end of Mazda commercials."

5.  "When 'The Mummy' came out on DVD, I told everyone in my class I was of Egyptian descent as to appear interesting." 

Tags: 
Y98. dumbest
lie
ever
told
Courtney & Company