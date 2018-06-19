People on Twitter are sharing the dumbest lies they've ever told.

Here are some of the best ones . . .

1. "I told a Lyft driver I write 'sci-fi short stories.' He said 'Whoa, not much of a market for that. Where do you publish them?' 'Magazines, mostly.' I felt like I was on fire the whole time."

2. "I was buying an engagement ring when the sales lady asked if I was a Christian. I had a feeling that a 'yes' meant a better price. So I said yes. Then she wanted to know what church I went to and all sorts of specifics. 20 lies later, I got the deal."

3. "I said I took the Pepsi challenge and picked Pepsi and won a shirt."

4. "I told people I was the voice that said 'Zoom zoom' at the end of Mazda commercials."

5. "When 'The Mummy' came out on DVD, I told everyone in my class I was of Egyptian descent as to appear interesting."