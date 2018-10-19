Drew Brees Might Just Beat All 32 NFL Teams

If the Saints beat the Ravens this weekend, DREW BREES will become just the third quarterback to have defeated all 32 teams. The only other two to do it are Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton are unofficial members of the 32-club. They both got a win against every team in the league, but when they were playing there were only 28 teams in the NFL.

