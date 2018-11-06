Dressel Elementary Bone Marrrow Drive

Dressel Elementary School in the Lindbergh School district is having a bone marrow drive THIS Thursday evening.

November 6, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Angelina Semenova/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Dressel Elementary School in the Linbergh School District is holding a bone marrow swab drive on Thursday night for Lindbergh High School student Wil Ohler who desperately needs a match. The drive again is this Thursday night, November 8th, from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Dressel Elementary School, 10911 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98 Dressel
Lindbergh
school
bone
marrow
Drive
Courtney & Company