This 'Dog Named Stella' Just Can't Get Enough of the Fall Foliage

Stella, the year-old English lab is winning Fall.

Jumping into a huge pile of leaves is how she enjoys the season. She’s just like any kid, who can’t resist sprinting into the raked mound of fallen foliage!

Her parents say the pup has always loved the leaves, but when she was a puppy it took a bit of coaxing with a ball to get her to really go for it and hurl into what’s become her happy place.

Each year, she only gets more excited to take the plunge.

Stella’s not shy during the summer either and will lunge into any body of water, whether it be lake, river, ocean, mud puddle, kiddie pool or just a hose!