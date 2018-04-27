Do Your Kids Know These Old Technology Items?

A new survey showed pictures of old technology to kids who were between six and 18 years old, and asked them what they were looking at. And here are the results...

1. Pager . . . 86% had no idea what it was.

2. Overhead projector . . . 71%.

3. Floppy disk . . . 67%.

4. Cassette . . . 40%.

5. Video tape . . . 37%.

6. Typewriter . . . 27%.

7. Record player . . . 26%.

8. Postcard . . . 23%.

9. Disposable camera . . . 9%.

10. Rotary phone . . . 5%.

