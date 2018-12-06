Discussion Topics Not To Touch At Christmas

A new survey found the discussion topics that people won't touch at Christmas to try to avoid fights, tears, or their sister storming out and swearing next year she's going to spend the holidays with her boyfriend's family...

1. Politics, 68% of people avoid it.

2. People's personal lives, 55%.

3. Religion, 47%.

4. Money, 42%.

5. Life changes since last year, including changes in people's WEIGHT or relationship statuses, 29%.

Click Here to see more.