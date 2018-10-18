Digital Preservation

There's a company called Digital Domain that celebrities are going to when they want their likenesses preserved digitally. They'll scan a face from every conceivable angle, so it can be recreated in the future. They can also scan signature hairstyles, wardrobes, and props.

The "Star Wars" people are hip to this especially since CARRIE FISHER's death messed with their plans. One of their visual effects guys recently revealed that they're scanning all their leads now just in case.

