Defending Your Favorite Villain

Here's a NEW internet challenge: Defend your favorite villain. People are doing it on Reddit right now. Here are a few examples..

1. Tom from "Tom & Jerry": "That's his job. He's a cat and there's literally a rodent in the house."

2. The Trix Rabbit: "All he wanted was a bowl of cereal and those kids never offered him some, so he turned to a life of crime thieving the cereal. Tragic."

3. Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast": "In any other Disney movie, he would be the hero. He hits almost all the hero checkpoints. Handsome? Check. Liking the weird girl instead of his basic fan girls? Check. Trying to rescue the girl from a literal monster? Check."

4. Benny the landlord in "Rent": "He just wanted them to pay their rent. LAST YEAR'S RENT. He was very forgiving to let it go on that long!"

