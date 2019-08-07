Dealing With Dirty Diapers
Have you ever done something to get OUT of changing a dirty diaper?
August 7, 2019
According to a new survey, almost one in three parents say they've faked a nap to avoid changing a diaper, and one in four have gone out to run a fake errand.
The survey also found 94% of parents have changed a diaper in a car, 58% in a store's dressing room, 30% on another person's lap, and 14% on a stadium seat at a sporting event.
And six percent of dads say they've fallen asleep with a dirty diaper in their hand!
